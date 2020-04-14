Coronavirus

Food giveaway serves 500 Valley families, organizers seek additional partners

By
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A long line of cars Tuesday morning painted a powerful picture of the challenges many Valley families are facing.

It stretched about a mile down Avenue 15 in Madera County, leading into a food giveaway hosted by AMB Labor Services.

Adam Beas is the company's General Manager of Grower Relations. He says, "We're trying to help the people out who don't have money right now. There's a stimulus check that hasn't gotten there. Their unemployment money hasn't got there."

The agriculture labor-management business partnered with Fresno-based Cornerstone Community Care, which has held its own massive food giveaways in recent weeks.

Together, the two groups set up a drive-thru event to ensure social distancing.

They handed out 500 boxes full of frozen meat, canned goods, cereal, and other items to serve a family of four for the rest of the week.

"This is how we're going to do it is through partnerships of organizations coming together when there is such great need," says the founder of Cornerstone Community Care, Jim Franklin.

Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has led to unprecedented demand at many food banks across the country. Unemployment rates have skyrocketed, and low-income families are facing even greater struggles when it comes to accessing resources.

But they say efforts like this one are making an immediate impact for those who need it most.

Franklin adds, "This is crucial. When you see people drive away with a smile on their face, they know today there's going to be food on the table, and tomorrow there is going to be food on the table. Help is on the way, but we're here with them right now because we care."

AMB Labor Services hopes to take part in more food giveaways in the near future. The company would also love to partner with other businesses if they're in a position to help.

Anyone interested in collaborating can contact Adam Beas at 559-994-5463.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
