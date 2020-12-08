Students organize food and clothing drive at Slater Elementary

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What started out as a classroom discussion has turned into something much bigger at Slater Elementary School.In the spirit of giving, students began discussing the possibility of helping a local organization during the holiday season. 5th and 6th-grade students launched a food and clothing drive to benefit the Poverello House to support those in need."I think it's helped them see how empowered they are, how powerful they are and how much they have to give," said Rashandra Clayton, a 6th-grade teacher at the school. "It's giving them purpose in this season and I have noticed that in our committee time, they're much more hopeful."The food and clothing drive at Slater Elementary began on December 7th and will continue until December 16th.Drop off times are 7:00-9:00 am and 2:45-4:00 pm.