New food trucks entice Fresno food crowd

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a hot Friday morning, Heavenly Freeze food truck is serving cold treats.
"Italian ice is like a refreshing fruit with handcrafted ice cream, you get the creaminess of our vanilla and chocolate. We have a variety like birthday cake and mint oreo," said Issac Lui, Heavenly Freeze Dessert Shop owner.
Heavenly Freeze launched six months ago and has hit the scene. They were donating to the Pinedale community on Friday.
"So we like giving back to the community. With Italian ice and handcrafted ice cream, we're able to bring joy and happiness to those that we serve," Liu said.
They just opened a physical location inside the 76 gas station at Fresno and Bullard in Northeast Fresno.
Over at Cross City Church, food trucks are set up for their weekly frappes and food trucks.
"We have Lao food, of course we have taco trucks. Some of our newer offerings, we have a new soul food place in town. We have a vegan truck. We have a new pizza truck so there are all kinds of stuff," said Mike Oz, Fresno Street Eats founder.
Oz says they have several areas of town where trucks, both new and veteran businesses, have set up.
Brickology is a brand new truck on the scene.
"We're brick oven-style pizza on wheels, mobile. So our pizza compared to others, you can grab it and walk around its not going to flap over, it's crunchy and has that flaky crust," said Japeth Hopper with Brickology Pizza.
They just opened a month ago.
"When it was getting built we were getting closer to our end date to get this and all of sudden this coronavirus hit, so it was a roller coaster," Hopper said.
Both trucks are finding ways to meet customers at pop-ups or private events.
Fresno Street Eats has been doing between eight and ten pop-ups a week. For more on their locations go to their Instagram page https://www.instagram.com/fresnostreeteats/?hl=en
