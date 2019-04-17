2 Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavors recalled due to unlisted allergen

Select Chunky Monkey pints and Coconut Seven Layer Bar tubs of ice cream are the flavors impacted.
The company says they may have tree nuts that are not listed on the packaging.
The affected Coconut Seven Layer Bar bulk is sold in a tub containing 2.4 gallons with a Consumer UPC of 076840104246 and best by date of SEP1520BJ4.
The affected Ben & Jerry's Chunky Monkey pint is sold in a pint tub with a Consumer UPC of 076840100354 and best by dates of AUG2820BH2, AUG2920BH2, or AUG3020BH2.
According to the FDA, the undeclared nut was found during the production operation.
People who purchased the flavors with the UPC and date codes are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer container, and call 833-236-1237 for further information 24/7.
