3 new casual eateries to check out in Northeast Fresno

Raw Earth Juicery
8398 N. Fresno St.
Photo: Katie P./Yelp
First, Raw Earth Juicery, in the Park Crossing Shopping Center, is a new spot for healthy smoothies and juices.
It's the second outlet in the city for the 100 percent plant-based and organic health food shop. Choose from a list of fresh-pressed juices, smoothies or the more-substantial smoothie bowls. The latter combines chia seeds, granola, coconut chips and fruit to make a breakfast meal.
Fresh-pressed almond milk, made daily, is an ingredient in many of the juice combos and smoothies, but its stand-out use may be in the shop's house-made vegan ice cream.
Raw Earth Juicery currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Nicola B., who reviewed Raw Earth Juicery on October 10, wrote, "Raw Earth has the best juices I've tried so far in Fresno. The new spot has bench spaces to sit at while you wait and a window for order collections. There are some seats outside, but no indoor seating for eating and drinking."
Yelper Fallon F. wrote, "Good organic juice, but did not seem to be nut allergy friendly, because they don't have a replacement for almond milk. Other than that, I really enjoyed orange savior pressed juice."
Raw Earth Juicery is open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza
185 Paseo Del Centro
Photo: Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza/Yelp
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is a new fast-casual pizza joint at River Park.
The international chain emphasizes speed, made-from-scratch dough and customization. The very thin crust and a hot oven allow for the quick cooking time -- 180 seconds, according to the website.
Choose from the numerous house-designed combos, or build your own from any of dozens of toppings, all for a flat price. A handful of sides, salads and desserts are also available.
The new pizzeria currently holds four stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response thus far.
Yelper Steve A., who reviewed Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza on February 2, wrote, "Fast and friendly service. Miguel cooked our pizza perfectly and even cut my wife's pizza to order. We also tried the dough knots for the first time, and they were excellent."
Christina J. noted, "This pizza is amazing. I prefer this over Pieology. The crust is crispier, and the sauce is lighter."
Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Boba Silog
1112 E. Champlain Drive, Suite 101
Photo: Iggy P./Yelp
Finally, there's Boba Silog, a new casual eatery that combines classic Filipino cuisine with milk teas and other international choices.
To "silog" something is to serve it with garlic fried rice and eggs, and that's what happens when you order any of the main dishes, like marinated baby back ribs, corned beef or lumpia (Filipino spring rolls). French fries form another menu category, and are served in flavors ranging from wasabi to white cheddar. Sweet Belgian waffles are also an option.
On the drinks side, there are numerous flavors -- like taro, rose and strawberry -- of milk tea with boba, plus smoothies, coffee and specialty drinks, one of which blends fresh strawberries with a Milky Way candy bar.
Boba Silog's current rating of three stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Caroline B., who reviewed Boba Silog on February 2, wrote, "The owners are very nice, and so are the workers. The place is clean, great location, and they offer stamp cards. Been here one too many times now, more than enough to vouch for their yummy Buko Shake."
Rocky B. noted, "Their adobo silog was delicious. Tender and not dry. It's all made fresh, thankfully. Service was fast and friendly."
Boba Silog is open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Tuesday.)