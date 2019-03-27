Food & Drink

3 top spots for hot dogs in Fresno

Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew. | Photo: Daniel B. / Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to sample the best hot dogs around town? With baseball season officially starting, it's the perfect time to check out the best in the city.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hot dog outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.


1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew




Photo: phoebe t./yelp

Topping the list is Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats and Brew. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave. in Northeast Fresno, the New American spot, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches, is the highest rated hot dog spot in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 764 reviews on Yelp.

2. Richie's Pizza and Hot Dogs




Photo: Rose D./Yelp

Next up is Central Fresno's Richie's Pizza and Hot Dogs, situated at 844 E. Olive. With 4.5 stars out of 187 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score hot dogs and pizza has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Wienerschnitzel




Photo: Wienerschnitzel/Yelp

Northwest Fresno's Wienerschnitzel, located at 4631 N. Blackstone Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score sandwiches, hot dogs and fast food four stars out of 12 reviews.
---

