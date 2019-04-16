Food & Drink

3 top spots for poke in Fresno

Rio Acai Bowls. | Photo: Ivana T./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving poke?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top poke outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.


1. Rio Acai Bowls




photo: jeff l./yelp

Topping the list is Rio Acai Bowls. Located at 1915 Fulton St., the vegan spot offers acai bowls and poke. This spot is the highest rated poke place in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp.

2. Poki Stop




photo: ritchie t./yelp

Next up is Northwest Fresno's Poki Stop, situated at 6103 W. Figarden Drive. With 4.5 stars out of 113 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score poke has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Butterfish California Poke




Photo: Barbara F./Yelp

Northwest Fresno's Butterfish California Poke, located at 7090 N. Palm Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers give the spot to score poke and more 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
