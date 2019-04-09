3 top spots for shaved ice in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice hot spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Kogetsu-DO Confectionery
Photo: Joshua M./Yelp
Topping the list is Kogetsu-DO Confectionery. Located at 920 F St. in Downtown Fresno, this spot serves up shaved ice, ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts. As the highest rated shaved ice spot in Fresno, it boasts 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.
2. Raspados El Diablito Loco
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
Next up is Central Fresno's Raspados El Diablito Loco, situated at 1228 W. Shields Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, juice. smoothies and shaved ice has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Tropic Hawaiian Shave Ice
Photo: ImLookingAt U./Yelp
Northwest Fresno's Tropic Hawaiian Shave Ice, located at 5225 N. Blackstone Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers give the shaved ice destination five stars out of 13 reviews.
---
