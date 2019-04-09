Food & Drink

3 top spots for shaved ice in Fresno

Tropic Hawaiian Shave Ice. | Photo: Vivi B./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more shaved ice in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top shaved ice hot spots in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.


1. Kogetsu-DO Confectionery




Photo: Joshua M./Yelp

Topping the list is Kogetsu-DO Confectionery. Located at 920 F St. in Downtown Fresno, this spot serves up shaved ice, ice cream, frozen yogurt and desserts. As the highest rated shaved ice spot in Fresno, it boasts 4.5 stars out of 132 reviews on Yelp.

2. Raspados El Diablito Loco




Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Next up is Central Fresno's Raspados El Diablito Loco, situated at 1228 W. Shields Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt, juice. smoothies and shaved ice has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tropic Hawaiian Shave Ice




Photo: ImLookingAt U./Yelp


Northwest Fresno's Tropic Hawaiian Shave Ice, located at 5225 N. Blackstone Ave., is another top choice. Yelpers give the shaved ice destination five stars out of 13 reviews.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a correction or typo
