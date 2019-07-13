3,490 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf shipped to CA hospitals recalled

Ada Valley Meatloaf Uncooked, 5lb. frozen vacuum packages, 2 per case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc. has issued a recall of 3,490 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf shipped to hospitals in California, Arizona and Nevada due to possible foreign matter contamination, specifically broken pieces of metal.The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Saturday for the products produced on May 20, 2019:Lot code: 17034Establishment Code: 10031At this time, FSIS says they have not received any reports of illnesses related to the raw ground beef.