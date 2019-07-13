recall

3,490 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf shipped to CA hospitals recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Saturday for the products produced on May 20, 2019. (Food Service Direct)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ada Valley Gourmet Foods, Inc. has issued a recall of 3,490 pounds of raw ground beef meatloaf shipped to hospitals in California, Arizona and Nevada due to possible foreign matter contamination, specifically broken pieces of metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Saturday for the products produced on May 20, 2019:

  • Ada Valley Meatloaf Uncooked, 5lb. frozen vacuum packages, 2 per case

    • Lot code: 17034
    Establishment Code: 10031

    At this time, FSIS says they have not received any reports of illnesses related to the raw ground beef.
