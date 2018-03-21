4 Top Options For Low-Priced Thai Eats In Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Thai restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Green Papaya Mart & Deli
Photo: IAN K./Yelp
Topping the list is Green Papaya Mart & Deli.
Open at 2403 E. Clinton Ave. in Mclane since February 2017, the grocery store and Thai takeaway spot is the highest rated affordable Thai restaurant in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp.
Look for traditional Thai dishes like pad thai, papaya salad and larb pork--as well as other pan-Asian offerings like banh mi, fried riceand orange chicken--and wash it all down with a boba or Thai iced tea.
2. Mamas Asian Noodle House
Beef laab. | Photo: TANYA C./Yelp
Next up is Mclane's Mamas Asian Noodle House, situated at 4787 E. McKinley Ave.
With four stars out of 198 reviews on Yelp, the Laotian and Thai spot, which offers noodles and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
Family-owned and -operated, Mamas' offering includes garlic wings, Thai curries, noodle soups and the popular crispy pork belly.
3. Lao-Thai Restaurant
Photo: ALISSA L./Yelp
Roosevelt's Lao-Thai Restaurant, located at 4937 E. Kings Canyon Rd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly Thai and Laotian spot four stars out of 118 reviews.
Lao-Thai offers an expansive menu that include everything from curries and sticky rice to chicken satay with peanut sauce, spicy chicken wings, Thai boat noodle soup and more.
4. MiMi's Kitchen
Photo: BRANDON V./Yelp
MiMi's Kitchen, another Laotian and Thai spot in Roosevelt, is an additional cheap go-to to add to your list, with 4.5 stars out of 35 Yelp reviews.
Head over to 3720 E. Olive Ave. to satisfy your cravings for deep-fried pork ribs, coconut curry noodle soup, pan-fried noodle dishes and more.