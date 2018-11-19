5 Fresno favorites for Chinese fare, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Hunan Chinese Restaurant
Topping the list is Hunan Chinese Restaurant. Located at 6716 N. Cedar Ave., Suite 104 in Northeast Fresno, it is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp.
In addition to fare like its kung pao chicken, butter cream prawns and sizzling rice soup, reviewers praise the spot's generous portion sizes and friendly service.
2. Ho Ho Kafe
Photo: Enrique C./Yelp
Next up is Downtown Fresno's cash-only Ho Ho Kafe, situated at 926 F St. With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, this combination of a Chinese spot and a classic American greasy spoon diner has proven to be a local favorite for its great customer service as much as its affordable prices.
The breakfast and brunch-only establishment has also earned plaudits from Yelpers for its combination chow mein and combination stir-fry dishes.
3. Little Peking Restaurant
Photo: Amy G./Yelp
Northeast Fresno's Little Peking Restaurant, located at 7975 N. Cedar Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegetarian and vegan-friendly spot four stars out of 206 reviews.
The restaurant has both meat and vegan or vegetarian versions of most of its dishes, and Yelpers single out the General Tso's "Chicken" and veggie pot stickers for praise.
4. Ding Ho Kitchen
Photo: Ding Ho Kitchen/Yelp
Ding Ho Kitchen, an all-takeout spot in Northwest Fresno, is another well-liked go-to, with four stars out of 164 Yelp reviews. Yelpers praise its affordable takes on American Chinese classics like orange chicken, fried rice, honey walnut shrimp and barbecue pork chow mein.
Head over to 3022 W. Bullard Ave. to see for yourself, or check out the full menu here.
5. New City Chinese Cuisine
Photo: Chris B./Yelp
Last but not least, over in Northeast Fresno, check out New City Chinese Cuisine, which has earned four stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp. You can find it at 1484 E. Shaw Ave., where reviewers praise both its American-style and traditional Chinese dishes, as well as dim sum favorites like steamed pork buns.