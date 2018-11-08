5 top options for inexpensive Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese eats in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable places around Fresno for Southeast Asian fare, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Green Papaya Mart & Deli
Photo: Rocky B./Yelp
Topping the list is Green Papaya Mart & Deli. Located at 2403 E. Clinton Ave. in East Central Fresno, the affordable Thai mini-market and food counter boasts 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp.
Yelpers have special praise for the brown eggs with rice, pad Thai, curry chicken with rice and various noodle soups. There's no place to sit at the takeout-only spot, but the quick service and generous portions are worth it to reviewers.
2. Mamas Asian Noodle House
Photo: Tanya C./Yelp
Next up is East Central Fresno's Mamas Asian Noodle House, situated at 4787 E. McKinley Ave. With four stars out of 269 reviews on Yelp, the Laotian-Thai hybrid has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.
Yelpers love its crispy pork belly dish and spicy pork eggplant, as well as the high spice level of its Lao papaya salad. You can wash down the food with a Thai ice tea and iced coffee.
3. Pho Fresno
Photo: Braden B./Yelp
Central Fresno's Pho Fresno is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable all-purpose Vietnamese spot 4.5 stars out of 63 reviews.
In addition to its eponymous pho and consistently good customer service, patrons praise the shrimp spring rolls and deep-fried chicken wings. Options off the beaten track include sauteed catfish in a clay pot. Head over to 3111 N. Maroa Ave. to see for yourself.
4. Pho Phuong Nine Restaurant
Photo: Saihd V./Yelp
Pho Phuong Nine Restaurant, a cash-only Vietnamese spot in Southeast Fresno, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 142 Yelp reviews.
The family-owned restaurant gets high marks for its customer service as well as its pork chop over rice and its beef pho's rich broth. Head over to 4903 E. Kings Canyon Road, Suite 107 to see for yourself.
5. Lao-Thai Restaurant
Photo: Alissa L./Yelp
Last but not least, over in Southeast Fresno, check out Lao-Thai Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 135 reviews on Yelp for dishes like its kha-poon rice noodle soup and beef fried rice with Lao sausage. Dig in to some noodles, soup, stir-fry or curry by heading over to 4937 E. Kings Canyon Road.