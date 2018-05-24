6 top options for budget-friendly Mexican eats in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best, most affordable Mexican restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings -- without breaking the bank.
1. Taqueria Don Pepe
Photo: VeeVee N./Yelp
Topping the list is Taqueria Don Pepe. Located at 4582 N. Blackstone Ave. in the Hoover area, the original location of this Fresno favorite is the city's highest-rated inexpensive Mexican restaurant, boasting 4.5 stars out of 360 reviews on Yelp.
The specialty at Don Pepe (which also has two other locations in the area) is shrimp, and Yelpers rave about the spicy shrimp tacos, the shrimp super burrito, and the shrimp cocktail. But time your visit carefully, because the popular establishment is often busy.
2. La Elegante Taqueria
Photo: Armando Q./Yelp
Next up is Chinatown's La Elegante Taqueria, situated at 1423 Kern St. With 4.5 stars out of 194 reviews on Yelp, this mom-and-pop shop has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.
La Elegante draws praise from Yelpers for its carne asada and adobada tacos, reasonable prices and good service. Diners can also find combo plates with meat choices like lengua (tongue) and birria (goat stew).
3. Casa de Tamales
Photo: Jeff H./Yelp
Fresno High Roeding's Casa de Tamales, located at 609 E. Olive Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews to the affordable, family-owned Mexican spot. Alongside its signature handmade tamales, this restaurant offers a number of vegan and gluten-free options.
Popular menu items include the creamy chicken poblano tamales and the creative dessert tamales, like blueberry and cream cheese in blueberry masa. Casa de Tamales also operates a food truck, which stops at different locations in the Central Valley on a regular schedule.
4. Zamora Taqueria
Photo: Diego M./Yelp
Over in Central, check out Zamora Taqueria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp. In addition to Mexican-style options like hard-shelled tacos and sopes, customers praise the house specialty: pupusas, a classic Salvadoran dish of thick, fried corn tortillas stuffed with cheese and meat, which come in varieties like yucca with chicharrones and chile relleno.
Dig in at the Salvadoran and Mexican spot by heading over to 619 E. Divisadero St.
6. Quesadilla Gorilla
Photo: Rachel M./Yelp
Last but not least is Quesadilla Gorilla, a Tower District favorite with 4.5 stars out of 142 reviews. This family-owned Mexican eatery, which specializes in quesadillas, also has two other locations in the Central Valley, as well as a food truck, whose daily schedule can be found at the bottom of their website.
Yelpers' recommended quesadilla is the Evan Boling, filled with a blend of white cheese, cilantro lime chicken, crisp bacon and fresh jalapenos. Sound good? Stop by 608 E. Weldon Ave. the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.