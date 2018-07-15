Ampersand offering new ice cream flavors

Ampersand Ice Cream in Central Fresno is celebrating national ice cream day by offering eight brand new flavors.Owner Jeff Bennett says this year's theme is staff appreciation.He says they had all of their workers submit ideas to change out half of their case."We always love celebrating this day by switching things up so we hope people come out and celebrate and eat some ice cream," said Bennett.Ampersand has been open for three years.All of the homemade ice cream is made in the shop.