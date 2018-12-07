FOOD & DRINK

Applebee's serving $1 holiday cocktail for entire month of December

EMBED </>More Videos

Applebee's offering $1 cocktail through December

HOUSTON, Texas --
Applebee's is hoping to get people into the Christmas spirit with a $1 Jolly Rancher Cocktail through the month of December.

The restaurant chain says its drink of the month is a vodka-based cocktail, combined with either red or green apple Jolly Rancher candy mix over ice.

"We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "The dollar jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too."

The franchise is known for its monthly $1 drink specials, which originated with their signature margaritas.

In October, the restaurant got people in the Halloween spirit with a $1 Zombie Cocktail.

SEE MORE:

Applebee's serving $1 Bahama Mama cocktail for entire month of February

Applebee's brings back $1 margaritas for the entire month of April
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddrinkingalcoholapplebee'srestaurantchristmasholidayu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Good BBQ and high online ratings draw customers to Tulare BBQ restaurant
Common food safety mistakes
First look: Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Fresno
6 awesome cookie recipes for your holiday party
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Teacher had meltdown in class days before scissors incident, say students
VIDEO: Man violently swings at woman, daughter in DTLA
Stepdad allegedly kicked by 11-year-old boy, dies
Soldier with lung cancer says medical mistake will cost him his life
Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in court
Former Giant Jose Castillo killed in car crash along with former MLB player Luis Valbuena
Armed robbers pull gun on employee and rob convenience store in Southwest Fresno
Show More
Philly man freed from jail steals car from its parking lot, police say
Kevin Hart steps down from hosting Oscars
Man charged for allegedly mistreating tiger cub from Logan Paul video
Husband of teacher who cut student's hair says he's shocked, confused
Teacher who cut student's hair may have had a psychotic episode: Psychologist
More News