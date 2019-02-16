FOOD & DRINK

Australian woman grows cabbage the size of a person

A Tasmanian woman is proudly showing off her cabbage that she grew to be almost as big as a person. (Sean Cadman)

By ABC7.com staff
JACKEYS MARSH, Australia --
That's one big head of cabbage. And it will make a whole lot of cole slaw for some hungry Australians.

And it wasn't easy.

Rosemary Norwood and her husband, Sean Cadman spent nine months keeping out wallabies, possums, slugs and other natural pests with some help from wire fencing and a net.

They say they got some help from a plenty of rain in the spring and hot weather in early summer.

It's almost a shame to cut it up, but the couple got two weeks' worth of cole slaw and salad from the savoy cabbage.
