Avocados sold in North Carolina, 5 other states recalled for possible listeria

Check your avocados! A voluntary recall has been issued for Henry Avocado products sold in North Carolina, California, Arizona, Florida, New Hampshire and Wisconsin due to possible listeria contamination.

Henry Avocado Corporation issued the FDA recall Saturday due to positive Listeria results on environmental samples during a routine test.

RELATED: What is Listeria? What to know about the bacteria that can cause listeriosis

The recalled products include California-grown conventional and organic avocados, which were packed in California and distributed to six states.

Avocados imported from Mexico and distributed by Henry Avocado are not subject to the recall and can be consumed.

How to check your avocado:
Consumers can identify the conventional products by the "Bravocado" sticker. The organic products do not have the "Bravocado" sticker but are labeled "organic" and include "California" on the sticker. The organic products also can be identified by a bar code on the sticker.

Conventional and organic avocados from Henry Avocado have been recalled due to Listeria concerns Credit: FDA



Customers who have purchased the recalled items are urged not to consume them, but are encouraged to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

There are no reported illnesses with the recall.

Consumers with further questions may contact Henry Avocado at (760) 745-6632, Ext 132 or visit www.henryavocado.com/media

"We are voluntarily recalling our products and taking every action possible to ensure the safety of consumers who eat our avocados," says Phil Henry, President of Henry Avocado.
