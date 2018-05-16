PIZZA

Papa Murphy's shut down after photos of messy store, sleeping employee go viral

An employee at a Bay Area Papa Murphy's wasn't awake to make their famous take and bake pizzas, and a photo capturing the moment, has gone viral.

By
PACIFICA, Calif. --
A woman who wanted to remain anonymous tells ABC7 News her husband went to pick up a pizza at the Pacifica Papa Murphy's location.

A woman who wanted to remain anonymous tells ABC7 News her husband went to pick up a pizza at the Pacifica Papa Murphy's location.


When he arrived, he snapped these photos, where it appears an employee is passed out asleep in the restroom! Another image shows food strewn about everywhere.

Papa Murphy's corporate office sent ABC7 News an email today, apologizing for the store's conditions.

They said they "closed this location indefinitely," until the store can brought up to proper standards.

By the way, this woman and her husband did not end up getting the pizza!
