restaurant

Beloved Fresno steakhouse closes its doors after 40+ years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A steakhouse staple in Fresno is closing its doors after 43 years.

Black Angus opened in 1977 on Shaw and Cedar, caddy-corner from Fresno State.

At one time, it was known as one of the best steakhouses in Fresno and many students went to dinner there before school dances.

For years, Black Angus also hosted dancing on the weekends.

Many of the employees lost their job on Tuesday. However, they were all offered employment at other locations.

Black Angus officials say the average server worked there for 20 years.

One of the workers proudly held up a photo of herself from opening day. She had worked there ever since.

The restaurant posted a flyer to its guests saying to visit them at any of their other locations, with the closest one is in Bakersfield.

Black Angus says it chose to close its Fresno location because the lease was coming to an end and says it had a great run.

The last day of business was on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnosteakrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANT
Long-time Fresno restaurant asking for help in comeback efforts
This Fresno restaurant's beloved burritos are made with handmade tortillas
Trailblazing Chef Inspires Young Culinary Talent of Color
German family brings unique concept to breakfast favorite
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kids Day 2020 is on! Organizers announce digital fundraiser, here's how to donate
Live coronavirus updates: Grand Princess cruise ship arrives at Port of Oakland
Fresno man's car vandalized with racial slurs as Coronavirus outbreak continues
Police identify woman shot, killed in Dinuba officer-involved shooting
Valley Children's Hospital has helped this family for 20 years
Children of Fresno couple killed in car accident remember parents
Safety measures, limited visitation to protect residents at Valley senior centers
Show More
Man accused of killing Tulare Western Dean of Students charged with murder
Fresno State operating as normal as COVID-19 outbreak continues
Merced County provides coronavirus hotline and webpage
New rideshare program at Fresno City College hoping to resolve parking issues
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
More TOP STORIES News