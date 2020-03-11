Beloved Fresno steakhouse closes its doors after 40+ years

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A steakhouse staple in Fresno is closing its doors after 43 years.Black Angus opened in 1977 on Shaw and Cedar, caddy-corner from Fresno State.At one time, it was known as one of the best steakhouses in Fresno and many students went to dinner there before school dances.For years, Black Angus also hosted dancing on the weekends.Many of the employees lost their job on Tuesday. However, they were all offered employment at other locations.Black Angus officials say the average server worked there for 20 years.One of the workers proudly held up a photo of herself from opening day. She had worked there ever since.The restaurant posted a flyer to its guests saying to visit them at any of their other locations, with the closest one is in Bakersfield.Black Angus says it chose to close its Fresno location because the lease was coming to an end and says it had a great run.The last day of business was on Monday.