CONSUMER WATCH

Best New Frozen Veggies

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports' experts tested 31 varieties of frozen vegetables, to see which are not only best for you, but the best-tasting. (KFSN)

By
If you aren't eating the recommended two to three cups of veggies a day, you might want to take a stroll through the frozen food aisle. There are lots of new choices-riced, mashed, roasted, and even spiralized-that make getting your veggies more convenient and interesting than ever.

Consumer Reports' experts tested 31 varieties of frozen vegetables, to see which are not only best for you but the best-tasting. Three topped the list and are CR Best Buys.

Green Giant Riced Veggies Cauliflower Risotto Medley features small bits of cauliflower, that are slightly chewy, like rice - along with asparagus and mushrooms. It's just 88 cents a serving.

Spiral veggies are a new trend. Trader Joe's Carrot Spirals have a little sea salt, and not much else to get in the way of the flavor. They cost just 75 cents a serving.

Another very good pick? Birds Eye Steamfresh Protein Blends California Style. A mix of veggies, lentils and grains make this an excellent source of fiber. And one cup packs 12 grams of protein.

Although Green Giant had several combos at the top of the list, their roasted vegetables landed with a thud. Roasting can deepen the flavor and increase the complexity of a vegetable, and even add some crisp texture. Unfortunately, the testers did not taste any of that in these vegetables.

Three Green Giant roasted vegetables - the broccoli, carrots, and Brussels sprouts are unimpressive. Tasters noted an unappealing ashy flavor for all three. The broccoli was called "waterlogged" and the Brussels sprouts were very soft, with no roasted flavors - landing these veggies at the bottom of the list.

Not only can these prepared frozen vegetables save you lots of prep time, but a recent study at the University of California, Davis showed that compared to fresh, flash frozen vegetables were just as nutritious.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthy livingconsumer watchconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News