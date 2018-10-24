Big Al's BBQ brings signature tri-tip and chicken cheesesteaks to Tulare

If barbecued tri-tip, chicken or a cheesesteak is what you're after, look no further than a new barbecue food truck. Called Big Al's BBQ, the new addition is typically located at 320 E. Tulare Ave., but you can follow its Facebook page for more info on its perambulations.
The spot specializes in smoked tri-tip sandwiches, smoked chicken and the Valley chicken cheesesteak, with fresh peppers, onions and pepper jack cheese on a toasted roll. In addition to its grab-and-go options, the truck does catering.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Big Al's has been warmly received by patrons in its early days.
"I had the chicken cheesesteaks and they were amazing! Had just the right amount of spice and couldn't believe the BBQ chicken was so ridiculously moist," wrote Yelper Jenna E., who was the first to review the new barbecue joint on October 11.
And Yelper D. C. added, "I love his dry rub but the sriracha sauce is off the hook. Not too spicy, just right."
Head on over to check it out: Big Al's BBQ is open from noon-8 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday. (It's closed on Monday and Saturday.)
