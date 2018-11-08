RESTAURANT

Black Bear diner is coming to Northwest Fresno, and they're hiring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A restaurant known for its old-fashion comfort food is coming to Fresno, and is holding open interviews today.

The Black Bear Diner will be located at the Old Marie Calendars on Shaw and Marty in Northwest Fresno.

The hiring will take place at that location today from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Job seekers should bring an updated resume with them.

The new Black Bear Diner is expected to open in just a few months.

This will be the restaurants 7th location in the Central Valley.

There are already Black Bear Diners in Merced, Madera, Visalia and Hanford.
