Bollywood Indian Street Food opens its doors in Northeast Fresno

By Hoodline
A new Indian spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Bollywood Indian Street Food, the fresh arrival is located at 7059 N. Cedar Ave. in Northeast Fresno.

On the menu, look for "Indian street food with an attitude," from black pepper fried fish and chicken tikka masala to lamb curry and aloo gobi -- a vegetarian dish made with potatoes, cauliflower and Indian spices.

A variety of sides are on offer as well, along with traditional desserts like gulab jamun (Indian milk balls) and gajrella (carrot-based sweet dessert pudding). (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Bollywood Indian Street Food seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Mypang T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 3, wrote, "Fast, convenient and the best bang for your buck. ... The boyfriend and I both loved the convenience, the options provided and the quality of food for the price."

"Friendly service as soon as you walk in the door!" added Yelper Eric V. "The menu has all the greats and some interesting twists like a Bollywood taco combo option. I tried a mix of classics and was so impressed."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Bollywood Indian Street Food is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
