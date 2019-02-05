FOOD & DRINK

Bonchon brings Korean chicken wings and more to Northeast Fresno

Photo: Bonchon - Fresno/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Asian fusion spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Bonchon, the newcomer is located at 3039 E. Campus Pointe Drive in Northeast Fresno.

The international chain -- with outposts from New York to Singapore -- features Korean-style fried chicken wings, strips and more, along with a variety of savory Asian dishes, from bulgogi sliders and fried octopus dumplings to udon noodle soup and Korean tacos.

Specialty sides are on offer as well, including kimchi coleslaw, pickled radish and seasoned fries. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has received mixed reviews thus far, with a three-star rating out of 60 reviews on Yelp.

Robert Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 2, wrote, "Excited to try for the first time, however we were very disappointed. The fried chicken was good, but nothing special other than it was spicy. ... Overall experience not too great."

"Really, really good chicken wings," shared Yelper Garrett L. "Very crispy, and the sauce was great. I usually prefer spicier things, but on these wings, I preferred the soy/garlic sauce. The seasoned fries were also great, and so were the pork buns."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bonchon is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5 -9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
