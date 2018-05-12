FOOD & DRINK

Meet the braspberry, a blueberry-stuffed raspberry

EMBED </>More Videos

Months after Justin Timberlake shared his love for blueberry-stuffed raspberries on Instagram, one major company is showing the fruit some love.

Danny Clemens
Have you ever noticed that a blueberry can fit perfectly inside a raspberry? If so, you're not alone, and the berry-stuffed berry idea is apparently so appealing that one major company is now showing it some love.

The blueberry-stuffed raspberries are known as braspberries, and California berry giant Dirscoll's posted a photo on social media earlier this week showing a package of braspberries and teasing an "out-of-this-world flavor combination."


According to the packaging, the braspberries are not only picked by hand but also stuffed by hand.

Braspberries were thrust into the spotlight late last year when singer Justin Timberlake posted a video of his creation to Instagram.

"Is it a coincidence that the blueberry fits inside the raspberry perfectly? I think not," Timberlake said as he assembled his own braspberry on Dec. 5.


Driscoll's tagged Timberlake in their tweet, telling him to "be on the lookout in a grocery store near you."

It's not immediately clear when braspberries will be available for purchase or where they will be sold.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfruitfun stuffbuzzworthywhat's trendingjustin timberlake
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News