FOOD & DRINK

Bruno Mars to provide Thanksgiving meals for 24K people

EMBED </>More Videos

Bruno Mars will provide meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW YORK (AP) --
Bruno Mars will mark the end of his massive "24K Magic World Tour" by providing meals to 24,000 Hawaii residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Hawaiian-born singer announced Sunday he has donated money for the food to the Salvation Army's Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division, which hosts an annual Thanksgiving meal program to help those in need.

Mars is set to perform the final show of his 200-date tour at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Sunday. It is his third consecutive night at the 50,000-seat venue.

The performer's tour is in support of his multi-platinum 2016 album, "24K Magic." It won six Grammy Awards earlier this year, including album, song and record of the year. The album includes the hits "That's What I Like," ''Finesse" and "24K Magic."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingbruno marsdonationsholidayHawaii
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Denny's honors veterans with free grand slam
Chicken wings, ramen and more: explore 3 new Fulton Street businesses revitalizing downtown Fresno
5 top options for inexpensive Thai, Laotian and Vietnamese eats in Fresno
Black Bear diner is coming to Northwest Fresno, and they're hiring
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Madera County Sheriff's Sgt. shot by suspect in domestic violence call
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Woolsey Fire more than doubles in size in 24 hours; 2 dead in Southern California
Kerman family clinging onto their faith after home and church destroyed in wildfire
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 15 percent
High-speed chase ends with four arrests
Show More
Police searching for suspects involved in two Visalia armed robberies
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
Dead Humpback whale washes ashore Central California coastline
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
More News