Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into OT

Buffalo Wild Wings is promising everyone in America a free snack-sized portion of wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.

On Feb. 3 the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head, but no matter what team you're rooting for, wing lovers can all agree on one thing: free wings for all!

To cash in on the deal you'll have to visit any location between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (local restaurant time) on Feb. 18.

All Buffalo Wild Wings locations will be participating.

No purchase is necessary; however, there is a limit of one order of either boneless or traditional wings per customer.
