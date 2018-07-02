FOOD & DRINK

Burger bonanza: Top 4 places to grab a bite in Los Banos

Fosters Freeze. | Photo: Leslie Q./Yelp

By Hoodline
On the hunt for the best burgers in town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger joints in Los Banos, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.

1. Eddie's Restaurant



Photo: Kathryn K./Yelp

Topping the list is longtime local staple Eddie's Restaurant. Located at 401 W. Pacheco Blvd., the old-school diner is the highest-rated spot for burgers in Los Banos, boasting four stars out of 245 reviews on Yelp.

Check out the Cassie Burger: certified Angus beef mixed with bell peppers and mushrooms, and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and cheddar cheese on a French roll. A patty melt, a burger topped with blue cheese crumbles and breakfast and brunch fare are also on offer.

2. Courthouse Diner



Photo: Julia C./Yelp

Next up is the Courthouse Diner, situated down the road at 245 W. Pacheco Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp, this diner and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

Served on an oil-topped bun, the burgers are one-third of a pound, and the assumption is that you want cheese with that with options like the bacon cheeseburger and the mushroom and Swiss. Turkey and vegetarian burgers are also available.

3. Fosters Freeze



Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Popular for its burgers and shakes, Fosters Freeze was established in 1946 and serves much of California's Central Valley and beyond.

The Big Boss adds two kinds of cheese plus bacon and onion rings packed inside the bun. Fosters sauce gives all of its burgers a signature flavor. Complete your meal with a milkshake (vanilla, hot fudge, pineapple, to name a few), sundae or Twister, featuring soft-serve ice cream mixed with a sweet treat like Oreos or cookie dough.

4. The Habit Burger Grill



Photo: John B./Yelp

Finally, check out The Habit Burger Grill, which has earned four stars out of 21 reviews on Yelp. The burgers here are chargrilled. In addition to the classic options, there's a teriyaki burger and another topped with cheese and avocado on grilled sourdough. You can find it at all 1335 W. Pacheco Blvd. The chain has locations throughout the U.S. as well as four international outposts.
