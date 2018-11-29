Dog-friendly delivery... is now available through Burger King.The fast food chain says they don't want their customers eating alone when they order one of their burgers for delivery.So... they're treating your dog to a treat, too!For a limited time, the chain says it will give away free "dogpper bones" to dog parents who buy Whopper burgers.The treat features a "flame-grilled taste"and is only available through the DoorDash food delivery service.