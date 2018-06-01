FOOD & DRINK

Burgers, burritos and sushi: Check out the 6 top spots in west Fresno

Oishii Japanese Cuisine. | Photo: Anjen D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Visiting west Fresno, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this part of the city by browsing its most popular local businesses, from two old-fashioned burger joints to a sushi restaurant.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in west Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of tasty neighborhood fixtures. Read on for the results.

1. Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill



Photo: Jeff H./Yelp

Topping the list is traditional American spot Weekend Dreams Burgers & Grill, which offers barbecue and burgers. Located at 4466 W. Ashlan Ave. next door to its sister restaurant Weekend Dreams Pizza & Wings, it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise the large and flavorful patties, friendly service and reasonable prices at this traditional burger joint. In addition to burgers and fries, Weekend Dreams serves hoagies, barbecue sandwiches and grilled wraps.

2. Al's Cafe



Photo: Jennifer W./Yelp

Next up is Mexican spot Al's Cafe, situated at 1823 W. Olive Ave. With four stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Along with its Mexican fare, Al's offers burgers, sandwiches and breakfast foods.

On the menu, look for the carne asada nachos and Al's special burrito (chile verde pork, topped with chili beans, jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream).

3. Oishii Japanese Cuisine



Photo: Craig C./Yelp

Sushi bar and restaurant Oishii Japanese Cuisine is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4462 W. Ashlan Ave., four stars out of 112 reviews.

In addition to fusion cuisine like sushi nachos, Yelpers single out for praise the specialty Green Dragon roll (spicy tuna and crab meat topped with avocado) and Tiger roll (deep-fried crab meat topped with avocado and shrimp).

4. Triangle Drive In



Photo: Triangle Drive in/Yelp

Triangle Drive In, a longtime Fresno favorite for fast-food burgers, milkshakes and fries, has a four-star rating out of 92 Yelp reviews. The old-fashioned drive-in atmosphere is the big draw here, along with the jumbo burgers and banana splits. Head over to 1310 W. Belmont Ave. to see for yourself.

5. In-N-Out Burger



Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp

Check out the west Fresno location of popular West Coast chain In-N-Out Burger, which has earned four stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score burgers and loaded fries at 5106 W. Shaw St.

In particular, Yelpers love this location for its friendly service. Although the official menu is limited, as with other In-N-Out locations, customers can ask for various modifications from the "secret menu."

6. Sing Tao Chinese Restaurant



Photo: Vulkin F./Yelp

And then there's Sing Tao Chinese Restaurant, a local favorite with four stars out of 69 reviews. Items of note include the egg flower soup and the potstickers, along with American Chinese classics like broccoli beef and orange peel chicken.

Stop by 3728 W. Shields Ave. to hit up the Chinese joint next time you're in the neighborhood.
