Business picking up at local farm where customers pick the fruit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Surrounded in an orchard of apricots, Fresno resident Tom Nast is having a blast picking his own apricots."It just is. You get in the country and markets are mundane," said Tom NastTom is just one of the thousands of customers who come to 'Two Sisters U-Pick Apricots' in Fresno County.Customers get a chance to strap on a basket, search the orchards and handpick the sweetest fruit."We had a family come up on Monday morning at 7 am. They had come from Sherman Oaks. We have people come from the Central Coast because these are Patterson apricots, so it's a specific variety you can't get over there," said Jeanae DuBois who is a part of 'Two Sisters U-Pick Apricots.'The two sisters who run the station say business has steadily picked up since they opened seven years ago.Many find them through social media and make the drive.Agritourism has picked up in California and is catching on here in the Valley."It's growing significantly. Here in Fresno county specifically we have the Blossom trail and Fruit Trail. The Blossom Trail alone sees tens of thousands of visitors from throughout the county come here to see our blossoms. I think its something that as local we forget about how incredible it is and yet we have people come throughout the world to come to see it," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.A sweet treat that you can find in our backyard.As for visiting 'Two Sisters U-Pick Apricots' the station is open seven days a week from 7 am - 11 am, while the fruit is still on the tree.The cost starts at $20 for half a tray of fruit.