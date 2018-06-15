CALIFORNIA

California added to list of states at risk for salmonella infection from tainted precut melons

EMBED </>More Videos

California has now been added to the list of states at risk for salmonella from contaminated cut melon. (Shutterstock )

LOS ANGELES --
California has now been added to the list of states at risk for salmonella infection from contaminated precut melon.

Stores in 23 states have been pulling cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe from shelves, as federal health officials work to find the source of the contamination.

So far, at least 60 people have gotten sick in five states; 31 people were hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The FDA has posted a full list of retailers where it believes contaminated melon was sold, including Walmart, Walgreens, Costco and Whole Foods.

If you have some in your home, you are urged to throw it away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthfood safetyFDAsalmonellaconsumeru.s. & worldcalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News