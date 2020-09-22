Cafe inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo opens in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new cafe in downtown Fresno is using food, drinks, and art to bring alive Frida Kahlo's vibrant style.Frida Cafe's colorful range of drinks, beautifully colored pastries, and artistic decor are all inspired by the Mexican painter's love of bold, bright hues and intricate designs.Each of the signature drinks on their menu is a unique creation.You can try the 'Almond Citrus Latte', that comes topped with freshly shaved essence of orange, or the 'Smoked Vanilla Cinnamon' cappuccino layered with cinnamon dust. The Mayan Xoco is a sweet-spicy Mexican chocolate drink infused with crushed red chili and cinnamon sticks. And the creamy, earthy 'Agave Chai' can be ordered hot or iced by tea lovers.The cafe also serves a variety of- light and airy Mexican sweet breads - each in different hues to fit the theme, from striped(shaped like croissants) to pink and teal or chocolate-colored(shaped like seashells).The cafe held its grand opening on Monday morning at its location inside Los Panchos Mexican Restaurant on the corner of Fulton and Tulare Streets.Owner Albee Sanchez said the response from customers has felt overwhelming.One customer even bought $200 worth of drinks to 'pay it forward' for others behind him in line."It started a chain reaction, and so people were buying drinks for each other all day. It was really cool," said Sanchez.Inside and outside the cafe, richly colored portraits of Frida Kahlo feature prominently, a fitting tribute to an artist known for her many self-portraits. Flowers and paintings of Kahlo's famous eyebrows adorn the walls and counters. And out on the patio, large umbrellas with vivid stripes are set up to keep diners cool.You can tell that Sanchez has poured his love for Kahlo and for Mexico's culture into every little detail - something he said struck a chord with many customers."You know what's the strangest thing? People come in and they say, 'Thank you, thank you so much for bringing this'. It's because it's a new outlet for them to express their culture," he said.Frida Cafe is open every day from 7 am to 2 pm.You can bring your dogs along as well - there's even a special doggie water bar set up for them.