fishing

California's commercial crab season ending more than 2 months early

EMBED <>More Videos

The commercial crab season is ending in less than three weeks -- about two and a half months early.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- The commercial crab season is ending in less than three weeks -- about two and a half months early.

It's part of a legal settlement reached Tuesday over evidence that crab gear has been entangling whales and sea turtles off the California coast.

It's getting close to the June end of season for the roughly 30 boats that go crabbing out of Pillar Point Harbor. Many have started hauling in their crab pots as they prepare for salmon season.

But the agreement to end crab season two and a half months early on April 15 is going to hurt those who were planning to go until June 30.

"We've got mortgage payments, boat payments, slip fee payments, and a lot of fishermen are going to have a hard time make ends meet this year," said crab fisherman Ray Ash.

An environmental group, the Center for Biological Diversity, filed a lawsuit over crab gear entangling whales and sea turtles off the California coast.


Crab pots are set with two buoys attached to ropes. It's believed that climate change has lured whales closer to shore where they get snarled by the crab gear.

"We sued in October of 2017 to try and force common sense management reforms, and that's what this agreement does. It gets gear out of the water when the whales are here when they need our waters most," said Center for Biological Diversity's Kristen Monsell.

The early end of the season is part of an agreement reached by the Center for Biological Diversity, the California Dept. Of Fish & Wildlife, and the largest of the fishermen's groups.

The crab season will end April 15 this year but April 1 in subsequent years as stakeholders work on how best to reduce entanglements.
"There's an awareness of this now. I think you're going to see a lot more people being careful with their gear. We all want to continue fishing, and you know, we love the ocean. That's why we're fishermen," said veteran crabber Rob Kraencke.

Anna and Helmut Liebelt buy their crabs right off the boat, but with crabbers already hauling in their pots, fresh local crab won't be available long.

"Californians can go to dinner tonight knowing the Dungeness crab they're going to eat is a whole heck of a lot more whale-friendly than it was yesterday," said State Dept. of Fish & Wildlife's Chuck Bonham.

The biggest adjustment may be for consumers. The new crab season dates will allow local Dungeness to be available for Thanksgiving, but not for Easter -- depending when Easter falls each year.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkenvironmentwhaleanimals in perilseafoodfishing
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FISHING
Man reels in 20-pound 'goldfish' using biscuits as bait
Man catches record-size yellowfin tuna off the coast of Mexico
North Carolina man reels in colossal catfish
Fisherman finds grenade, drives to Taco Bell before calling 911: Police
TOP STORIES
Dos Palos man went swimming with friends but never returned to shore
Central Unified School District to build new high school campus
Fresno County officials approve 4-way stop at two deadly intersections
Clovis teen bitten by rattlesnake on hike hospitalized for two weeks
Tulare DA: Army National Guard member molested student in classroom, car
Valley health experts see spike in late-season flu cases
Greyhound bus driver charged with felony DUI after Saturday crash
Show More
Pregnant mother was headed to dance competition with stepdaughter when killed by hit-and-run driver
FPD launch gang operation in quick response to weekend violence
Former Selma High and Fresno FC soccer player passes away
Brothers file lawsuit against Tulare, accuse officials of sabotaging Mexican music festival
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
More TOP STORIES News