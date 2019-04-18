marijuana

Carl's Jr testing the ultimate 'Happy Meal,' a CBD-infused burger

DENVER -- A Carl's Jr. in Denver, Colorado is making the ultimate 'Happy Meal' for just one day. The Tennessee-based company just announced it's testing a CBD burger in the pot-friendly state.

It's called the "Rocky Mountain High: Cheeseburger Delight" and the burger will be sold at one location for one day only in Colorado. The date - April 20 -- or "4/20," "420 day" or "4:20," are all slang for marijuana.

The burger features a sauce infused with the cannabis extract CBD. Carl's Jr. says the burger could make it to its permanent menu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcoloradomarijuanafast food restaurantburgers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MARIJUANA
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Sheriff's deputies seize 14.9 tons of pot, 37 firearms in SoCal
Marijuana plants pop up in Vermont Statehouse flower beds
Woman orders 'Moana' cake but instead gets marijuana cake
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News