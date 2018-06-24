Carnivore's delight: Get to know Fresno's 5 best steakhouses

Fortunately, Hoodline's done the heavy lifting when it comes to determining the top steakhouses in Fresno. Using a combination of Yelp data and our own secret methods, we've found the best places to go the next time you're craving a juicy cut of meat.
1. Max's Bistro and Bar
Photo: Max's Bistro and Bar/Yelp
Topping the list is Max's Bistro and Bar. Located at 1784 W. Bullard Ave. in Bullard, the steakhouse and New American spot, which also offers seafood and more, is the highest rated steakhouse in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 378 reviews on Yelp.
When it comes to steak entrees, you can expect to find dishes like the bavette steak with smashed Yukon gold potatoes, Brussels sprouts, garlic confit, bordelaise and crumbled blue cheese; the filet mignon with heirloom petite carrots, gruyere and shallot potato gratin cake; and the chile verde marinated short rib with polenta and natural jus chimichurri. (See the full dinner menu here.)
Yelper Varsenig K. said, "A well-known spot in town with great food and awesome atmosphere. The food alone is one of the best places in town, but they also have art for sale from a famous local artist. Trendy place for a girls night out, with family or as an intimate place for a date."
2. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Photo: Jazveline D./Yelp
Next up is Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, situated at 639 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 149, in Hoover. With four stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar, which has locations nationwide, has proven to be a local favorite.
Its steak selection includes filet mignon, bone-in filet mignon, certified Angus beef rib-eye, prime dry-aged rib-eye and New York strip. You can add Diablo shrimp baked with a spicy barbecue butter sauce, jumbo lump crabmeat or truffle-poached lobster on top of any steak. It also has a special 35-ounce tomahawk steak with truffle butter. (See the full dinner menu here.)
Kelly G. wrote, "Outstanding food and service! From the moment you walk in they treat you like gold. I have been here a few times over the years and today we did their prime rib special, which was superb and a fabulous deal."
3. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Photo: Ruth's Chris Steak House/Yelp
Over in Woodward Park, Ruth's Chris Steak House, located at 7844 N. Blackstone Ave. in the River Park Shopping Center, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the upscale steakhouse chain four stars out of 307 reviews.
If you're there for steak, look for its filet, cowboy rib-eye, New York strip, petite filet with shrimp, T-bone, porterhouse and tomahawk rib-eye. (See its full dinner menu here.)
Yelper David B. said, "Best steak in all of Fresno. Love the atmosphere, feels like a five-star restaurant should. Servers are super attentive, knowledgeable of the menu and eager to please. Had the bone-in New York and, oh my God, was it good. Melt in your mouth with that sizzle."
4. Joe's Steakhouse and Grill
Photo: Nicola B./Yelp
Joe's Steakhouse and Grill in Central is another go-to, with four stars out of 140 Yelp reviews. Head over to 831 Van Ness Ave. to try the Western-themed restaurant for yourself.
Steak offerings include the flat-iron steak, bacon-wrapped filet mignon, rib-eye, New York strip and porterhouse. Besides steaks, you can score sandwiches, soups, pastas, salads and burgers. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Nicola B. said, "The menu has all the standard steak cuts. You don't get the enormous helpings like at Tahoe's or Yosemite Ranch, but the prices are more reasonable and the food more carefully prepared."
5. Manhattan Steakhouse
Photo: Arcelia R./Yelp
Finally, over in Bullard, check out Manhattan Steakhouse, which has earned four stars out of 117 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse, lounge and New American spot at 1731 W. Bullard Ave., Suite 121.
Established in 1992, this steakhouse specializes in New York cuts, which include the Deluca (garlic and black peppercorn glaze), the Sinatra (grilled onions, mushrooms and cabernet cream sauce), the Filet Park Avenue (melted blue cheese, hash browns and vegetables) and the New York Teriyaki (marinated in teriyaki glaze, then boiled and sliced, topped with glazed pineapple and peppers). You can also score salads, burgers, seafood entrees and more. (See the full menu here.)
Petra A. wrote, "Amazing service, beautiful bar, delicious food. We all ordered different items on the menu and everyone was so pleased. The menu choices are amazing. We did cocktails, appetizers, dinner and dessert. I can't wait to go back."