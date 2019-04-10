Check out the 3 newest businesses to launch in Fresno

Ono Hawaiian BBQ
Photo: Ono Hawaiian BBQ/Yelp
A new addition to Northeast Fresno, Ono Hawaiian BBQ is a Hawaiian spot, offering a selection of plate lunches and more that's located at 8480 N. Friant Road, Suite 104.
The regional chain -- with additional locations throughout California and Arizona -- specializes in Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches consisting of two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad and a choice of entree over a bed of steamed cabbage. Protein entrees range from chicken katsu and Hawaiian barbecue beef to island white fish and grilled spam with eggs. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Dutch Bros Coffee
PHOTO: veevee n./YELP
Now open at 7090 N. Palm Ave., Suite 101 in Northwest Fresno is Dutch Bros Coffee, a spot to score coffee favorites, non-espresso offerings, flavored teas and more.
Founded in 1992 by Dutch brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, the chain has since grown to 290 locations in seven states, boasts the business on its website, each featuring unique beverage options like cotton candy soda, keto cold brew and Dutch mojito tea. (You can view the full selection here.)
Ampersand Ice Cream
Photo: chris l./Yelp
A new addition to Northwest Fresno, Ampersand Ice Cream is a spot to score ice cream and sorbet that's located at 7010 N. Marks Ave., Suite 101. And with five stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, it's been a hit thus far.
The small batch creamery offers handcrafted, seasonal ice cream flavors such as maple bourbon pecan pie, honey comb, carrot cake and Madagascar vanilla. (Check out the full assortment here.)
