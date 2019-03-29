Check out the 4 top spots in Northeast Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Northeast Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Batter Up Pancakes
Photo: Batter Up Pancakes/Yelp
Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Batter Up Pancakes. Located at 8029 N. Cedar Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood. The food is handmade, using the finest ingredients. This spot is family friendly, with an indoor coloring wall for kids as well as an outdoor patio for dogs. The eatery boasts 4.5 stars out of 719 reviews on Yelp.
2. Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets
Photo: Dan O./Yelp
Next up is popcorn shop Grandpa's Popcorn and Sweets, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, situated at 673 E. Nees Ave. This spot provides free gourmet popcorn samples to try. With five stars out of 140 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
3. Heirloom
Photo: Jeremy C./Yelp
New American spot Heirloom is another top choice, located at 8398 N. Fresno St., Suite 101. With its own indoor herb garden, the place offers everything from sandwiches to fennel crusted-salmon and more. Yelpers give the business 4.5 stars out of 182 reviews.
4. Brown Bear's Hot Dogs
Photo: Ana E./Yelp
Brown Bear's Hot Dogs is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 173 Yelp reviews. It has specialty hot dogs like the teriyaki, pastrami or veggie. Head over to 7040 N. Fresno St. to see for yourself.
