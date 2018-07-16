FOOD & DRINK

Check out the top 5 eateries in north Fresno

Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew. | Photo: Bethany H./Yelp

By Hoodline
Spending time in north Fresno? Get to know this area of the city by browsing its most popular local restaurants, from a barbecue joint to a Greek and Lebanese spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in north Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew



Photo: Devon P./Yelp

Topping the list is New American spot Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 658 reviews on Yelp. A second outpost recently opened in Clovis.

While this joint offers a small selection of salads for the more health conscious, the main menu attractions include sausage sandwiches like the Lucky Luciano, featuring sweet Italian sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella and grilled peppers and onions; Hansel's Heaven, a traditional bratwurst topped with macaroni and cheese; and the Danger Dog, a bacon-wrapped and deep-fried spicy hot link topped with barbecue sauce, Sriracha, cheddar cheese, cilantro and red onion.

2. Dog House Grill



Photo: dean c./Yelp

Next up is sports bar and traditional American spot Dog House Grill, serving barbecue and more, situated at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. With four stars out of 1,706 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Get ready for pork ribs served with garlic bread and a side of either beans or a salad; hot dogs topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions; steak or chicken tacos filled with melted cheese, lettuce and salsa; sliced tri-tip sandwiches with barbecue sauce; and a selection of burgers with all the usual toppings. Don't forget to add on sides like coleslaw, fries, fried shrimp, beans and onion rings.

3. SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine



Photo: Tinah Y./Yelp

SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5730 N. First, 4.5 stars out of 519 reviews. Menu options include papaya salad, khao poon (a curry-style noodle soup with chicken and vegetables) and coconut-battered fried banana.

"One of the best shrimp curries with sticky rice I've eaten outside of Thailand," Yelper Semper S. said. "Excellent food. Nice, quick and attentive service with fair prices. I will eat here again and again."

4. Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Cuisine



Photo: lily v./Yelp
Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Cuisine Bar & Grill, a Greek and Lebanese eatery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 480 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1025 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 106, to see for yourself.

Dinner fare at this establishment includes traditional items like falafel, crushed chickpeas and fava beans with cumin and coriander; kibbeh, deep-fried ground beef and cracked wheat stuffed with meat and onions; fried cauliflower with glazed onions and tahini sauce; and Lebanese-style fried trout with pita bread.

5. Taqueria Don Pepe
Photo: veevee n./Yelp

Last but not least, there's Taqueria Don Pepe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot at 4582 N. Blackstone Ave.

This traditional taco stand serves everything one would expect, including items like shrimp tostadas with sour cream, cabbage, avocado, onions and cilantro; fish tacos topped with cabbage, avocado, tomatoes and sour cream; chicken, steak, pork and tongue super burritos filled with beans, sour cream, rice, cheese and avocado; and ceviche tostadas with avocado and two sliced shrimp.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineFresno
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News