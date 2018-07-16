Check out the top 5 eateries in north Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in north Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew
Photo: Devon P./Yelp
Topping the list is New American spot Rocket Dog Gourmet Brats & Brew, which offers hot dogs and sandwiches. Located at 88 E. Shaw Ave., it's the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 658 reviews on Yelp. A second outpost recently opened in Clovis.
While this joint offers a small selection of salads for the more health conscious, the main menu attractions include sausage sandwiches like the Lucky Luciano, featuring sweet Italian sausage topped with marinara, mozzarella and grilled peppers and onions; Hansel's Heaven, a traditional bratwurst topped with macaroni and cheese; and the Danger Dog, a bacon-wrapped and deep-fried spicy hot link topped with barbecue sauce, Sriracha, cheddar cheese, cilantro and red onion.
2. Dog House Grill
Photo: dean c./Yelp
Next up is sports bar and traditional American spot Dog House Grill, serving barbecue and more, situated at 2789 E. Shaw Ave. With four stars out of 1,706 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.
Get ready for pork ribs served with garlic bread and a side of either beans or a salad; hot dogs topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions; steak or chicken tacos filled with melted cheese, lettuce and salsa; sliced tri-tip sandwiches with barbecue sauce; and a selection of burgers with all the usual toppings. Don't forget to add on sides like coleslaw, fries, fried shrimp, beans and onion rings.
3. SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine
Photo: Tinah Y./Yelp
SabaiDee Thai Lao Cuisine, which offers seafood and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5730 N. First, 4.5 stars out of 519 reviews. Menu options include papaya salad, khao poon (a curry-style noodle soup with chicken and vegetables) and coconut-battered fried banana.
"One of the best shrimp curries with sticky rice I've eaten outside of Thailand," Yelper Semper S. said. "Excellent food. Nice, quick and attentive service with fair prices. I will eat here again and again."
4. Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Cuisine
Photo: lily v./Yelp
Phoenician Garden Mediterranean Cuisine Bar & Grill, a Greek and Lebanese eatery, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 480 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1025 E. Herndon Ave., Suite 106, to see for yourself.
Dinner fare at this establishment includes traditional items like falafel, crushed chickpeas and fava beans with cumin and coriander; kibbeh, deep-fried ground beef and cracked wheat stuffed with meat and onions; fried cauliflower with glazed onions and tahini sauce; and Lebanese-style fried trout with pita bread.
5. Taqueria Don Pepe
Photo: veevee n./Yelp
Last but not least, there's Taqueria Don Pepe, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 372 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mexican spot at 4582 N. Blackstone Ave.
This traditional taco stand serves everything one would expect, including items like shrimp tostadas with sour cream, cabbage, avocado, onions and cilantro; fish tacos topped with cabbage, avocado, tomatoes and sour cream; chicken, steak, pork and tongue super burritos filled with beans, sour cream, rice, cheese and avocado; and ceviche tostadas with avocado and two sliced shrimp.