Check out these 3 new Northwest Fresno restaurants

Angela's Italian Restaurant
5251 N. Blackstone Ave.
Photo: marie l./Yelp
At Angela's Italian Restaurant, guests can expect to see small plates on the menu like bruschetta and calamari, which are accompanied by pastas like the stuffed manicotti and the house specialty of chicken and shrimp in a lemon cream sauce over linguini.
Angela's Italian Restaurant is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of four stars out of four reviews.
Yelper Marie L., who reviewed the eatery on Nov. 11, wrote, "This restaurant is truly a hidden gem in the Fresno community. As someone who's been a number of places I can say that this is one of the best Italian restaurants I've ever been to."
And Maggie S. wrote, "You have to try this amazing Italian restaurant in Fresno! The food tastes authentic and comes with the most delicious homemade bread. Try it, you won't regret it."
Angela's Italian Restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar
7965 N. Blackstone Ave.
Photo: sta f./Yelp
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is a traditional American spot, offering burgers and sandwiches. The chain has locations across California, with the new outlet in the Villaggio Shopping Center.
The eclectic menu boasts items like rocky road pancakes, a PB&J burger and bison meatloaf wrapped in bacon.
Yelpers are generally positive about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, which currently holds four stars out of 79 reviews.
Alexandra L., who reviewed the business on Nov. 11, wrote, "Great food. Awesome prices. Amazing service. We look forward to coming back and trying new items on the menu!"
Yelper Angie K. wrote, "My husband and I were looking for somewhere to eat, and I'm glad we picked this place. We were sat within 10 minutes despite the place being very, very busy."
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on weekdays and 9 a.m.-midnight on weekends.
Tabachines Cocina
6755 N. Palm Ave.
Photo: tabachines cocina/Yelp
Formerly located in Los Angeles, Tabachines Cocina has brought its Mexican fare and Sunday brunch to Fresno.
Menu offerings include rainbow trout with fingerling potatoes and grilled cactus; verde tacos with lettuce, kale, Persian cucumbers, green aioli and green salsa; and slow-roasted spiced pork with plantains and black beans.
With a four-star rating out of 78 reviews on Yelp, Tabachines Cocina has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rick R., who reviewed it on Sept. 9, wrote, "One of the best dinners I've had in a long time ... This restaurant really exceeded all expectations."
And Ramin A. wrote, "Great experience start to finish. An upscale Mexican restaurant with the food and service that actually matches the price."
Tabachines Cocina is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)