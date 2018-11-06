Check your pantries. Duncan Hines issues recall of cake mix

You may want to check your pantry.Four kinds of Duncan Hines cake mix have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination: Classic White Cake, Classic Yellow Cake, Classic Butter Golden Cake and Signature Confetti Cake.All of which had best used by dates of March 7-13, 2019.Conagra Brands voluntarily issued the recall.It says several people told health investigators they consumed the cake mix before their symptoms began.As part of the investigation, the FDA is now inspecting the facility where the cake mixes were produced.