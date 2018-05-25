FOOD & DRINK

Chef from Fresno returns for pop up dinner

EMBED </>More Videos

A Fresno chef who left the Valley to learn new cooking styles is bringing those flavors back home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno chef who left the Valley to learn new cooking styles and palettes is bringing those flavors back home.

Tonight chef Aaron Nielsen hosted a pop-up dinner at Bitwise.

The four-course meal, paired with drinks and live bluegrass music is just the start of how Nielsen hopes to transform the Fresno food scene.

"Every place I've been, New York, Boston, Vail, every refrigerator I walk in, there is produce from Fresno, California and it's really important for me to come back and elevate those things properly."

Nielsen plans to host another pop-up dinner in August. Tickets are $65.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcelebrity cheffoodfresnoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News