Chef from Fresno returns for pop up dinner

A Fresno chef who left the Valley to learn new cooking styles and palettes is bringing those flavors back home.Tonight chef Aaron Nielsen hosted a pop-up dinner at Bitwise.The four-course meal, paired with drinks and live bluegrass music is just the start of how Nielsen hopes to transform the Fresno food scene."Every place I've been, New York, Boston, Vail, every refrigerator I walk in, there is produce from Fresno, California and it's really important for me to come back and elevate those things properly."Nielsen plans to host another pop-up dinner in August. Tickets are $65.