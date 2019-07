07SEP2019

EAST HANOVER, N.J. -- Mondelz Global LLC has issued a voluntary recall of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies after reports they may contain an "unexpected solidified ingredient."The recall affects 13-ounce packages with the UPC 0 44000 03223 4.The company said the only lots impacted have Best When Used By Dates of:The company has received reports of adverse health effects after consumption.Customers with these packages should not eat the cookies inside.They can call the company at (844) 366-1171 for more information.