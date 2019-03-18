Food & Drink

Chick-fil-A welcomes spring with new 'Frosted Key Lime' treat

Chick-fil-A is welcoming spring with a new treat for its customers.

Starting March 18, the chicken chain will release its new frosted key lime drink, which will be available at all restaurants through May 25 or while supplies last.

"We are delighted to launch another seasonal, frosted treat this spring," said Leslie Neslage, menu lead for the menu and packaging team at Chick-fil-A. "Frosted Key Lime is both tart and sweet and will be a delicious, lower calorie treat that all customers can enjoy throughout the day."

The drink is a hand-spun combination of vanilla IceDream, lemonade and a natural, sugar-free lime flavoring made from a blend of key limes, kaffir limes and Persian limes.

"Frosted Key Lime is a delicious on-the-go snack or treat that is lighter than a milkshake and packs in super foods such as spirulina and turmeric," the release said.

The 16-ounce drink will start at $3.25, and can be made with diet or regular lemonade.
