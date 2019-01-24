CHICK-FIL-A

Chick-fil-A at Atlanta stadium won't make Sunday exception for Super Bowl

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-Fil-A Joins BBVA Compass Stadium Concessions Menu

ATLANTA, Georgia --
While Chick-fil-A is known for being closed on Sundays, they don't plan to bend that rule for Super Bowl LIII, WSB-TV reports.

The fast-food restaurant says they will not open its doors when the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams play in Atlanta.

The Chick-fil-A senior manager of partnerships and activation marketing, John Mattioli, addressed the decision in a 2017 email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution with the following statement:

"We're always looking for ways to get Chick-fil-A to our loyal and passionate customers in the most convenient and personal ways. What better place than at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, particularly with the upcoming Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Atlanta United matches. We're excited to have the chance to serve customers at a number of other events taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium throughout the year, including non-Sunday Falcons games, concerts, and the many other marquee events this best-in-class venue will host."

The restaurant has made exceptions before, including during the blackout at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in 2017. The founder, Truett Cathy, established the policy in 1946 as a way to give employees a day to worship and rest.

Video above from previously published story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-areligionSuper Bowl 53Super Bowlu.s. & worldGeorgia
CHICK-FIL-A
University in New Jersey blocks Chick-fil-A as dining option, cites values
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Chick-Fil-A staff throws 100-year-old big birthday bash
Florida Chic-Fil-A celebrates store regular for his 100th birthday
More chick-fil-a
FOOD & DRINK
Jimmy John's offers free food to those affected by government shutdown
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
Fun facts about peanut butter
Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unavailable this year
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
3 members of family killed in crash on the way to church
Teen who dragged NYPD officer with car gets 16 months to 4 years
Bay Area gas station owner offers free fuel for struggling federal workers
Lawmaker seeking dress code for parents at school
Woman says her 4-month-old son was bitten at daycare
Man attacks Lyft driver stuck in New York City traffic, stomps on car
49ers to get $30.8 million refund in Levi's Stadium property tax appeal
Show More
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in Southern California
General Mills recalls bags of flour over salmonella concerns
CHP tells drivers what to do if approached by con-artist impersonating 'disabled motorist'
Dog finds forever home after being left to die in locked cage
Dramatic chase ends in officer-involved shooting in Fontana
More News