Chill out at 3 superior shaved ice shops in Clovis

Leilani. | Photo: Jessica L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Summer temperatures can become bearable with the addition of the right frozen dessert, and shaved ice is near the top of the list. But where to find the best version of it in Clovis?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the coolest shaved ice shops in town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Pelican's Snoballs



Photo: Lisa H./Yelp

Topping the list is Pelican's Snoballs. Located at 959 Clovis Ave., the New Orleans-style shaved ice spot is the highest rated in Clovis, boasting 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers praise it for its wide selection of flavors (including Dreamsicle, egg custard and strawberry mango) and family-friendly space, with games for kids and adults alike to play while enjoying their treats. Sugar-free flavors are available too.

2. Leilani Shave Ice



Photo: Cici Y./Yelp

Next up is perennial favorite Leilani Shave Ice, situated at 1177 N. Willow Ave., Suite 106. With four stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the Hawaiian desserts emporium has proven its popularity.

In addition to its customizable shaved ice bowls with ice cream, condensed milk and toppings, it serves signature creations like the Disneyland-style "Dole Whip" featuring frozen shaved pineapple juice.

3. JoJo's Yogurt



Photo: Richard T./Yelp

Shaved snow is a close cousin of shaved ice, and JoJo's Yogurt, located at 1798 Ashlan Ave., Suite 100, is another top choice for this style of dessert, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 90 reviews as much for shaved snow as for the spot's frozen yogurt.

The signature shaved snow creations are customizable, and come in flavors like chocolate, matcha, ube and melon, with toppings like Oreos, strawberries and mochi. Reviewers describe the texture of the frozen flavored milk treats as akin to a cross between real snow and cotton candy.
