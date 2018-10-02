Chill out: Here are the top 5 spots for frozen treats in Clovis

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places for ice cream, frozen yogurt and more in Clovis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.
1. Menchie's Frozen Yogurt
PHOTO: tam m./YELP
Topping the list is Menchie's Frozen Yogurt. Located at 785 W. Herndon Ave., Unit 400, the self-serve frozen yogurt shop is the highest-rated spot for frozen treats in Clovis, boasting five stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.
With locations from coast to coast, the national chain serves up a seasonal menu featuring flavors like angel food cake, cold brew coffee, harvest pumpkin and holiday eggnog.
Toppings range from chocolate rocks and lychee to waffle chips and boba; and fro-yo cakes for all occasions are available as well. (You can check out the full list of flavors and toppings here.)
2. Rita's of Clovis
Photo: Rita's of Clovis/Yelp
Next up is Rita's of Clovis, situated at 1195 Shaw Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the chain's Clovis outpost has proven to be a local favorite.
The shop specializes in hand-scooped frozen custard and Italian ice, with flavors such as pumpkin spice, salted caramel, cake batter, cotton candy, black raspberry and more. (See the full list of flavors here.)
3. Two Cities Coffee Roasters
PHOTO: kate l./YELP
Two Cities Coffee Roasters, located at 608 Fourth St., Suite C, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the family-owned coffee roastery and cafe, which offers ice cream and more, 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews.
Established in 2013, look for made-to-order rolled ice cream specialties created with organic and locally sourced ingredients.
Flavors include apple pie, cookies and cream, blackberry, horchata, peppermint and more.
4. Mickey's Yogurt
Photo: Christina R./Yelp
Mickey's Yogurt is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 94 Yelp reviews. Come check out flavors like white chocolate mousse, Big Stick popsicle sorbet, sea salt caramel pretzel and yellow cake batter.
"My all-time favorite is their chocolate custard!" wrote Yelper Jennifer R. "Staff is super friendly! They change their flavors pretty often so that's always cool to try new ones."
Interested? Head on over to 2195 Shaw Ave., Suite A, to see for yourself.
5. Leilani Shave Ice
PHOTO: yia b./YELP
Then there's Leilani Shave Ice, which has earned four stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score Hawaiian shaved ice at 1177 N. Willow Ave., Suite 106.
On the menu, look for customizable bowls complete with ice cream, condensed milk and toppings like Li Hing Mui powder, sour gummy worms, shredded coconut, azuki red beans and more. (You can check out the full selection here.)