Food & Drink

Cinco de Mayo 2019 free and discounted food and drinks

What better way to enjoy a holiday than to take advantage of free and discounted food and drink. Several national chains are offering Cinco de Mayo specials and freebies. Here's a list.



Baja Fresh
Join the Club Baja mailing list and get a free taco just for signing up. The freebies don't stop there, as you'll also get a special treat on your birthday.

They're also celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a buy two, get one free taco deal.

Applebee's
Applebee's is celebrating the month of May by offering its "Dollarita" all month long.



Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Enjoy $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles all day.

Chuy's
Party at Chuy's with three days of festivities, starting Friday, May 3 and going through Sunday, May 5.



Moe's Southwest Grill
Moe's is running several "Cinco de Moe's" promotions on various days. On May 5, the first 50 people in the door get a free shirt.

On The Border
Enjoy $5 margaritas on May 5.

Pappasito's Cantina
On May 5, join the all-day Cinco de Mayo Fajitas & Margaritas celebration. While supplies last, grab a commemorative keepsake glass when you order a Reserva Rita.





Taco Cabana
Follow your favorite location on Facebook as they post new offers each day leading up to May 5. The restaurants will offer all-day, all-weekend happy hour from May 4-6. Sign up for the email list and get a free small quesadilla for joining.

Tijuana Flats
Become a Flathead and get a free Trio just for joining. Also as part of their "It's A Flats Fiesta" promotion, get a beer and a taco for $5.

RELATED: The true history behind Cinco de Mayo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcinco de mayodistractiontaco bellfree stuffcoupons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News