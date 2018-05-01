DISTRACTION

Cinco de Mayo 2018 free and discounted food and drinks

EMBED </>More Videos

Enjoy food and drink deals on Cinco De Mayo (KTRK)

What better way to enjoy a holiday than to take advantage of free and discounted food and drink. Several national chains are offering Cinco de Mayo specials and freebies. Here's a list.

Baja Fresh
Join the Club Baja mailing list and get a free taco just for signing up. The freebies don't stop there, as you'll also get a special treat on your birthday.

Applebee's
Applebee's announced that it's extending its Dollarita promotion through May 5 and adding a $2 draft Dos Equis promotion. Cheers to that!

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
Enjoy $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles all day.

Chuy's
Party at Chuy's with three days of festivities, starting Friday, May 4 and going through Sunday, May 6.

Moe's Southwest Grill
If you're planning a party on May 5, know that if you order by May 1 for 20 or more people, every guest in your party will receive a $5 digital Moe Buck.

On The Border
Enjoy $5 margaritas on May 5.

Pappasito's Cantina
On May 5, join the all-day Cinco de Mayo Fajitas & Margaritas celebration. While supplies last, grab a commemorative keepsake glass when you order a Reserva Rita.

Taco Cabana
Follow your favorite location on Facebook as they post new offers each day leading up to May 5. The restaurants will offer all-day, all-weekend happy hour from May 4-6. Also if sign up for the email list get a free flame-grilled Chicken Fajita Taco for joining.

Tijuana Flats
Become a Flathead and get a free Trio just for joining.

Freebirds World Burrito
Download the Freebirds app and get a regular order of chips and choice of dip with the purchase of an entrée. You'll also earn one point for every $1 spent.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddistractioncinco de mayofree stufftaco bellcoupons
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DISTRACTION
Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
Baby penguins ready for their close-up at Long Beach aquarium
What is a hurricane? Tropical storm terms explained
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
More distraction
FOOD & DRINK
Joey Chestnut downs 62 tacos in 8 minutes for Santa Monica eating contest
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Jonesing for ice cream and frozen yogurt? Check out Madera's top 3 spots
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
Celebrate National Taco Day with deals
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News