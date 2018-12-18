CEREAL

General Mills announces new cereals: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros, Fruity Lucky Charms, Chocolate Toast Crunch

EMBED </>More Videos

General Mills unveils 3 new cereal options that bring a twist to classics. 6abc.com report on December 18, 2018.

By Digital Producer Brock Koller
Attention breakfast connoisseurs, there are three new choices coming to a cereal aisle near you.

General Mills has unveiled their latest creations that put a spin on some of their classics.



Cinnamon Toast Crunch Churros will see a twist on the popular cereal.

General Mills describes the cereal as "bite-size churros, dusted with real cinnamon." They also say you can count on each bite staying crunchy in milk!



General Mills is also bringing back a variation of Cinnamon Toast Crunch that hasn't been seen in years - Chocolate Toast Crunch.

The "fan-favorite" cereal, with real cocoa and cinnamon, was discontinued in 2016, but thanks to consumer demand - including a Change.org petition - the company brought it back.

And 'magically delicious' Lucky Charms is about to get more magical (and maybe delicious) with Fruity Lucky Charms.



"A mix of fruity-flavored cereal with its beloved marshmallows to bring cereal-lovers a magical delight," the company says.



General Mills says these three cereals will be hitting stores by early 2019. Each sells between $3.99 (Mid-Size) and $4.99 (Family Size).
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodcerealbreakfastsupermarket
CEREAL
Sour Patch Kids cereal to hit Walmart shelves in December
Kids of the 90s rejoice! Classic Trix cereal shapes are back
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
More cereal
FOOD & DRINK
You can walk through this life-sized gingerbread house in Clovis
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
The 4 best Vietnamese spots to check out in Fresno | Hoodline
See's Candy ramps up production for the holidays
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Trump Foundation to dissolve, donate assets amid NY lawsuit
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Police: Man tried to pay for McDonald's with bag of weed
Dad tried to drown his 6-month-old daughter in pond: Police
Vietnamese refugees in San Jose fear potential deportation
What it's like to wipe out on a 50 foot wave
Inmate sends plans to blow up, escape NC jail to wrong person
Delaying school start times benefits students, study says
Show More
Four members of same family arrested for shoplifting at a North Carolina store
Boy from Congo, 8, undergoes tumor surgery in LA
The Amazing North Bay Christmas display, all for a cause
Child abuse climbs after Friday report cards, study finds
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
More News